Umno must counter racial narrative on reshuffle, say analysts

DAP’s Hannah Yeoh was appointed federal territories minister in the recent Cabinet reshuffle while Lo Su Fui of PBS was made her deputy.

PETALING JAYA : Umno and other Malay parties in the government must actively counter the racial narrative played up by the opposition over the recent Cabinet reshuffle, say analysts.

Syaza Shukri of International Islamic University Malaysia said the matter should not be allowed to drag on so as to give the perception that parties like Umno were also dissatisfied with the appointments.

“As a strategic partner in the government, Umno must play an active role in controlling these racial narratives.

“Perhaps the matter can be discussed sensibly and constructively (among the unity government parties), to focus on the real needs of Malay residents in Kuala Lumpur,” she told FMT.

Universiti Malaya’s Awang Azman Pawi agreed, saying Umno speaking up early to challenge the opposition’s narrative was crucial to prevent Perikatan Nasional (PN) from politicising the matter.

“There could be very dangerous outcomes if Umno stays silent, as Malay support may erode while the government is labelled as insensitive or elitist,” he said.

PAS had claimed that the appointment of DAP’s Hannah Yeoh as federal territories minister, as well as Lo Su Fui of Parti Bersatu Sabah as her deputy, was a strategy to strengthen DAP’s dominance in Kuala Lumpur and other major urban areas.

Opposition leader Hamzah Zainudin echoed that sentiment and questioned Steven Sim’s shift from human resources to the entrepreneur and cooperatives development portfolio, citing the predominance of Bumiputera-owned small- and medium-sized enterprises.

Umno secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki also cautioned that sentiments against Yeoh and Lo’s appointments must not be taken lightly.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim hit out at those who took issue with Yeoh’s appointment, describing their stance as atrocious and intolerant.

Azmi Hassan of Akademi Nusantara rubbished the notion that Bumiputeras in Kuala Lumpur would be sidelined simply because of Yeoh, saying major policy decisions are collectively decided by the Cabinet.

“Policies like local council elections require the Cabinet’s agreement. Ministers aren’t able to act on their own whims and fancies,” he said.