Govt to provide details next year on compensation paid to maintain toll rates

PETALING JAYA : The works ministry will provide details next year on the amount spent by the government to compensate highway concessionaires to maintain current toll rates at 10 major expressways, Fahmi Fadzil said.

“There are financial implications on the government (to compensate the concessionaires),” the government spokesman said after the weekly Cabinet meeting.

In July, it was reported that highway concessionaires would receive compensations amounting to a total of RM568.92 million to defer toll hikes.

The toll hike freeze was among the initiatives announced by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on July 23, as part of what he described as “appreciation for Malaysians”.

The 10 highways involved in the deferment are the Cheras-Kajang Expressway (Grand Saga), KL-Kuala Selangor Expressway (LATAR), North Klang Straits Bypass (NNKSB), Senai-Desaru Expressway (SDE), East Coast Expressway Phase 2 (LPT2), South Klang Valley Expressway (SKVE), Sultan Abdul Halim Muadzam Shah Bridge (JSAHMS), Duta-Ulu Kelang Expressway (DUKE), KL-Putrajaya Expressway (MEX), and Butterworth Outer Ring Road (LLB).

Works minister Alexander Nanta Linggi had said at the time that maintaining the toll rates would benefit about 941,000 users.