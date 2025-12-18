Marhamah has sufficiently explained herself, says Fahmi

Government spokesman Fahmi Fadzil said he did not think the controversy around deputy religious affairs minister Marhamah Rosli would prolong as she had explained herself.

PETALING JAYA : Government spokesman Fahmi Fadzil has defended Marhamah Rosli’s appointment as deputy religious affairs minister, saying she has sufficiently addressed the allegations against her linked to the “Justice for Zara” fundraising campaign.

In the communications ministry’s weekly press conference today, he said Marhamah’s explanation was comprehensive and “quite thorough, particularly in relation to the funds collected”.

Marhamah recently received brickbats online over her background, particularly her involvement in the “Justice for Zara” fund, after Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced her as part of the new Cabinet line-up.

She denied any misuse of the fund set up to cover expenses related to the inquest into the death of Zara Qairina Mahathir.

Marhamah, who initiated the campaign, said it was separate from the other accounts of NGOs she previously chaired.

She said the fund had its own authorised signatories, including Zara’s mother Noraidah Lamat and several lawyers.

Fahmi said the campaign complied with existing rules and had obtained consent, support and approval at the time, including from the Sabah chief minister’s office.

He said Marhamah’s name did not appear on the account used to collect the funds, which had also been audited.

“An explanation has been given, so I do not think this issue will prolong, although some parties are still attacking her on social media,” he said.

Commenting on remarks against Adam Adli following his appointment as deputy higher education minister, Fahmi said it was common in politics for past statements to be revisited.

“In politics, it is normal for politicians to be reminded of past remarks or promises.

“As deputy higher education minister, Adam will have more room to evaluate the best way to implement what he has talked about before and whether it is feasible in terms of finances and execution,” he said.

Fahmi pointed out that the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) had successfully implemented several measures, including exempting a number of eligible B40 borrowers from loan repayments.

During his time as a student activist in the 2010s, Adam had championed free higher education and the waiver of PTPTN loans.

Umno secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki yesterday said there were questions as to whether Adam would be able to implement the waiver of PTPTN loans.

Universiti Malaya Association of New Youth president Tang Yi Ze also urged Adam not to abandon the reform agenda he championed as a student activist, following his appointment as deputy minister.