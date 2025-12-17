‘Justice for Zara’ fund fully accounted for, says deputy minister

Marhamah Rosli said those behind the fundraising are prepared to submit their accounts for audit. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Newly appointed deputy religious affairs minister Marhamah Rosli has denied any misuse of the “Justice for Zara” fund, which was set up to cover expenses related to the inquest into the death of the Form 1 student.

Marhamah, who initiated the movement, said it is separate from the other accounts of NGOs she previously chaired, and has its own authorised signatories, including Zara Qairina Mahathir’s mother, several lawyers and a committee.

“Throughout the inquest process, several expert witnesses were involved, so transport and accommodation costs were covered using this fund.

“Travel and accommodation expenses for Zara’s family for meetings and inquest preparations were also borne by the fund,” Bernama quoted her as saying after being sworn in as deputy minister at Istana Negara today.

Marhamah said the fund had collected RM254,995 and had a balance of RM96,059.

She said the fundraising had permission from the Sabah chief minister’s department and was reported to the police in the state, with a full report up to November having been prepared.

“We are fully prepared to submit everything to the authorities for audit,” she said, noting that the remaining funds are expected to be insufficient as the inquest is ongoing.

Social media was set abuzz with allegations about Marhamah’s background, particularly her involvement in the “Justice for Zara” movement, after Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced yesterday that she would be the new deputy religious affairs minister.

Marhamah was reportedly among the first to support Zara’s mother, Noraidah Lamat, following the girl’s death.

Zara was found unconscious in a drain near her school dormitory in Papar on July 17 and died at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kota Kinabalu a day later.

On her continued advocacy, Marhamah said all parties should allow the inquest to proceed without interference, while reaffirming her support for the family despite now holding a government post.

“As a mother of six and a member of society, I will always stand against any form of oppression. This goes beyond the Justice for Zara case,” she said.

She also denied social media allegations linking her to a gold-related scam, saying she was a victim, not an agent, and had always cooperated with the authorities.