Jawi to probe crossdressing judge at international event in KL

Religious affairs minister Zulkifli Hasan said imitating the opposite gender was contrary to Islamic teachings and should not be normalised in Malaysian society. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The federal territories Islamic religious department (Jawi) has been ordered to investigate the case of a Malaysian man crossdressing as a woman while appearing as a judge at an international event in Kuala Lumpur.

Religious affairs minister Zulkifli Hasan said the man’s actions had gone viral on social media, drawing negative reactions as it was perceived as challenging cultural norms and religious sensitivities in Malaysia.

He added that imitating the opposite gender ran contrary to Islamic teachings and should not be normalised in Malaysian society.

“With that, I have ordered Jawi to hold further investigations and take necessary action according to existing laws.

“I have also asked Jawi to work with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission to take down social media content related to the issue,” he said in a statement.

This comes after a separate viral video of a man wearing a headscarf and allegedly consuming alcoholic drinks led to the arrest of a man and woman in Subang Jaya yesterday.

That case is being probed by police for improper use of network facilities and acts that, on religious grounds, could cause disharmony or are prejudicial to unity.