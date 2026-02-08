Refer religious issues to authorities, says minister

Religious affairs minister Zulkifli Hasan said the public should seek official guidance and accept the advice of recognised religious authorities. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The public has been urged to refer any religious issues to the authorities to avoid confusion.

Religious affairs minister Zulkifli Hasan said the federal territories mufti department provides impartial views that are based on the Quran, Sunnah, and ulama muktabar (recognised religious scholars), Bernama reported.

“Too many people are sharing their opinions, but we have an official authority for this. We should let them provide the best guidance and accept their advice,” he was quoted as saying after taking part in the MAIWP Run 2026 today.

He was commenting on the debate sparked after housing and local government minister Nga Kor Ming used terms commonly associated with Islam in a speech at the Dewan Rakyat last week.

In response, the FT mufti department said on Friday that non-Muslims may use such terms in daily conversation, provided they do not show disrespect, insult the religion, or misuse the terms.