Malaysians advised to postpone trips to Hatyai

PETALING JAYA : Malaysians have been advised to postpone their trips to Hatyai, Thailand, which has yet to recover from the massive floods that hit southern Thailand three weeks ago.

Malaysia’s consul-general in Songkhla, Ahmad Fahmi Ahmad Sarkawi, said property damage in the southern Thai city was estimated at RM1.3 billion, and that post-flood cleaning work remained ongoing.

He also said that most food premises and tourist hotspots were still not operational.

Fahmi said post-flood disease outbreaks were also straining Hatyai Hospital, which is operating near full capacity and has limited space for new patients.

“This situation is expected to continue as heavy downpours are forecast until Dec 20,” he said in a statement.

This follows a media report that Malaysians have begun to throng Hatyai, some parts of which have recovered from the floods.

Harian Metro reported Aida Oujeh, president of the Thailand-Asean Halal Trade and Tourism Association (Tahta), as saying that more than 40 hotels and night markets in Hatyai had resumed operations.

She also said that hotels were offering discount promotions to attract more Malaysian visitors, and that Tahta expects an increase in Malaysian tourists during the school holiday period.