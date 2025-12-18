Track cycling delivers Malaysia’s 200th medal at SEA Games

The national track cycling team comprising Abdul Azim Aliyas, Adam Hakimi Nazuan, Hafiq Jafri, Yusri Shaari and New Joe Lau defeated hosts Thailand to win gold in the men’s team pursuit event at the SEA Games. (Bernama pic)

BANGKOK : The national track cycling team achieved Malaysia’s 200-medal target at the SEA Games by winning gold in the men’s team pursuit event here today.

The squad, comprising Abdul Azim Aliyas, Adam Hakimi Nazuan, Hafiq Jafri, Yusri Shaari and New Joe Lau, defeated hosts Thailand, who settled for silver, while Indonesia took the bronze at the Hua Mark Velodrome.

“Actually, we did not know about the 200th medal, and it never crossed our minds. We were only focused on racing to the best of our ability,” said Azim when met after the race.

“We also did not expect that our main challengers, Indonesia, would fail to finish the race.

“We trained for months in preparation to meet the Indonesian team because they are strong in this event. Whatever it is, this is our good fortune.”

Earlier, the track cycling team also shone by contributing two more gold medals, further boosting the nation’s medal haul.

One of the gold medals was delivered by Ridwan Sahrom in the men’s keirin event.

Ridwan emerged champion after defeating the host nation’s rider and 2018 Asian Games gold medallist, Jai Angsuthasawit, by 0.027 seconds, while another Thai rider, Norasetthada Bunma, completed the podium in third place.

The second gold medal from the track cycling camp was won by Nur Aisyah Zubir in the women’s scratch event, defeating two Singaporean riders who claimed the silver and bronze medals.

Historic kabaddi gold for Malaysia at SEA Games

Malaysia made history by defeating Thailand 28-16 to secure gold at the SEA Games in the kabaddi 3-star event, where the sport is being included for the first time in the history of the multi-sport tournament.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian women’s team narrowly lost 22-23 to Indonesia in the gold medal match for the kabaddi 3-star event, thus settling for the silver medal.

The kabaddi 3-star event is a short-format team competition designed to be faster and more intense than the standard kabaddi format.

In this event, each team fields three players on court instead of the usual seven and compete on a smaller playing area.

The matches are typically shorter in duration, placing greater emphasis on speed, agility, individual skill and quick decision-making.