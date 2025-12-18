Over 9,000 evacuated due to floods, Kuantan worst hit

A total of 6,470 people in Kuantan have been evacuated to relief centres due to floods. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : A total of 9,027 people around the east coast of the peninsula had been forced to evacuate their homes due to floods as of 9am, with the district of Kuantan in Pahang the worst hit.

According to the national disaster command centre’s portal, 8,074 people in Pahang had been forced to relocate to shelters, 6,470 of whom are in Kuantan.

In Maran, 770 people were evacuated to relief centres, followed by Pekan (501) and Rompin (333).

In Terengganu, 606 people in Kemaman and Dungun were forced to flee their homes while 347 victims in Mersing, Johor were displaced.

The meteorological department had warned that Kuantan, Pekan and Rompin would experience dangerous levels of very heavy continuous rain from yesterday until today.

The flooding yesterday forced Tenaga Nasional Bhd to shut down multiple substations around Kuantan for the safety of residents.