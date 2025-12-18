Johor customs busts drug syndicate, seizes cannabis flowers worth RM1.2mil

Johor state customs director Aminul Izmeer Mohd Sohaimi said the department had cracked down on 23 cases involving drugs and narcotics from Jan 1 to Nov 30. (Bernama pic)

JOHOR BAHRU : The Johor customs department has busted a syndicate smuggling drugs through courier services with the seizure of 13.178kg of cannabis flowers worth RM1,292,326 in two separate operations around Senai and Johor Bahru last month.

Johor state customs director Aminul Izmeer Mohd Sohaimi said in the first case, a team had foiled an attempt to smuggle out drugs via courier services around Senai on Nov 26 at about 12.45pm.

He said a thorough inspection of two parcels addressed for delivery to the UK found 24 packages suspected to contain cannabis flowers with an estimated weight of 13.043kg and a seized value of RM1,278,214.

He said a 21-year-old local man was charged at the Kulai magistrates’ court on Dec 3. The case is being investigated under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which provides for the death penalty or life imprisonment and a whipping, upon conviction.

In the second case on Nov 19, he said the narcotics branch of the Johor customs department had arrested a 23-year-old Filipino man at about 5.10pm after detecting and tracking a suspicious package addressed to an apartment in Johor Bahru.

Aminul Izmeer said an inspection of the package found five transparent plastic packages containing plants suspected to be cannabis flowers with an estimated weight of 135g and a seized value of RM14,112.

The suspect was charged at the Johor Bahru sessions court on Nov 25. The case is being investigated under Section 6 and Section 39A(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

The syndicate was believed to have used courier services as a modus operandi to import and export dangerous drugs to avoid detection by the authorities.

Aminul Izmeer urged the public not to involve themselves in smuggling activities, and to help the authorities combat the crime which he said harmed the country in terms of revenue leakage and threatened the safety and well-being of the people.

In another development, Aminul Izmeer said the Johor customs department had cracked down on 23 cases involving drugs and narcotics from Jan 1 to Nov 30, 2025, with a total value of RM4,654,916.32.

Information related to smuggling activities can be channelled through the customs toll-free line (1-800-88-8855) or at the nearest customs office. Informants’ identities will be kept confidential.