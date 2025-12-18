No drugs found in Namewee’s system, court told

Singer-rapper Wee Meng Chee is standing trial under Sections 39A(1) and 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act for the possession and use of drugs. (Instagram pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : The magistrates’ court here was informed that authorities found no trace of drugs in controversial singer Wee Meng Chee’s system.

Lawyer Joshua Tay confirmed conveying the matter to the magistrate, saying the defence received Wee’s urine test report from the prosecution today, showing a negative result.

“It doesn’t support the charge. Most likely, the prosecution will withdraw it,” he told reporters after a case mention this morning.

Wee, also known as Namewee, is standing trial under Sections 39A(1) and 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act for the possession and use of drugs.

He is on medical leave until tomorrow, and was not present in court today.

Regarding Wee’s drug possession charge, Tay said the defence had yet to receive the new chemist report from the prosecution.

The next hearing for Wee’s drug use case is scheduled for Dec 22, while his drug possession case is set for Jan 19 next year.

Wee was arrested on Oct 22 at a hotel in the capital, where nine blue pills, suspected to be ecstasy, were found in his room.

Police had claimed he tested positive for amphetamine, methamphetamine, ketamine and THC. He was charged in court two days later.

The musician was also arrested for an investigation into the death of Taiwanese influencer Hsieh Yun Hsin. He was released on bail, pending toxicology and autopsy reports.