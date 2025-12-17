Floods shut down power in parts of Kuantan

As of noon today, some 2,860 flood victims were taking shelter at 29 relief centres across Kuantan, Maran and Rompin in Pahang. (Facebook pic)

KUANTAN : Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) has shut down electricity supply in several parts of Kuantan here following continuous rain and flooding.

TNB announced that the affected substations include SMK Seri Damai, Seri Damai Sejahtera 1 and 2, Lorong Seri Damai Jaya 9, Jalan Seri Damai Jaya 1/13, and Jalan Mat Kilau.

“The power shutdown is for the safety of local consumers,” it said in a Facebook post.

TNB also advised the public not to turn on electrical appliances if the plugs or power sockets are wet or dirty.

As of noon today, some 2,860 flood victims were taking shelter at 29 relief centres across Kuantan, Maran and Rompin in Pahang.