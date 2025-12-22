Paramotorist falls 30m into padi field after hitting TNB cable

Melaka Tengah district police chief Christopher Patit said the incident was attributed to a technical problem experienced by the paramotor.

MELAKA : A paramotor operator fell from a height of 30m after hitting a Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) electric cable while operating the vehicle in conjunction with the Duyong International Cultural Run 2025 in KampungKu Sayang Bukit Baru here yesterday.

Melaka Tengah district police chief Christopher Patit said the incident occurred at about 8.40am, and was attributed to a technical problem experienced by the paramotor.

The paramotor operator suffered only minor injuries to his face while the vehicle likewise suffered minor damage. The incident did not involve any injuries to the public.

“It was reported yesterday that four paramotorists from Selangor, together with their equipment for the extreme sports event, had attended the programme at Tun Fatimah Stadium.

“While operating the paramotor, one of them experienced technical problems and fell from a height of 30m into the rice fields near the stadium,” he said in a statement here today.

He said a TNB team inspected the electrical cable that the paramotor had hit and found no damage inflicted.

A video clip of the incident, recorded by participants of the cultural run programme, went viral yesterday.