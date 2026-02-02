Cops detain mum, aunt of 6-year-old who drowned at Alor Gajah hot spring

Alor Gajah police chief Ahmad Abu Bakar said the two women will be released later today on police bail to allow the family to manage the boy’s funeral arrangements. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Police have detained the mother and aunt of a six-year-old boy who drowned in a pool at a hot spring in Alor Gajah, Melaka, to assist in investigations.

Alor Gajah police chief Ahmad Abu Bakar said the victim’s mother, 27, and his 22-year-old aunt had their statements recorded today.

“The two women are believed to have been at the scene of the incident.

“They will be released later today on police bail to allow the family to manage the boy’s funeral arrangements,” Bernama reported him as saying today.

Ahmad said the case is being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 for abuse, neglect, abandonment or exposure of a child in a manner likely to cause physical and emotional injury.

Kosmo reported earlier that in the 7.40pm incident yesterday, members of the public found the victim, who was on holiday in Melaka with his family, unconscious at the adult section of the pool.

The discovery was reported to volunteer paramedics at the scene, who immediately administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation. The boy was later taken to Alor Gajah Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8.24pm.