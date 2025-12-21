Terengganu recovers from floods, remaining victims allowed to return home

All flood victims in Kemaman, Terengganu, were allowed to go home at 6pm, when the weather improved. (Bernama pic)

KUALA TERENGGANU : Terengganu has fully recovered from the floods after all 571 victims from 155 families in Kemaman were allowed to return to their homes.

Terengganu civil defence force director Zul Khairi Shamsuddin, stated the evacuees had been given shelter at a relief centre in Bukit Mentok.

He said all victims were allowed to return to their residences at 6pm today following improving weather conditions.

However, Zul Khairi advised the public to remain vigilant and be prepared to evacuate to a relief centre if their residential areas begin to be inundated by water.

“During this northeast monsoon season, residents in flood-prone areas must stay alert to the warnings issued by the meteorological department and be ready to move to a safer location,” he said.