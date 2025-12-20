Kelantan floods recede, but 7,000 still at relief centres in Pahang

All flood evacuees have returned home in Kelantan, and in the Lipis and Dungun districts of Pahang and Terengganu. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Kelantan has fully recovered from floods and four relief centres have been closed, while the number of evacuees at relief centres has dropped in Pahang and Terengganu.

A total of 7,004 evacuees remain at 64 centres in Pahang this evening, most of them in Kuantan (6,225 people), followed by Pekan, Jerantut, Temerloh, Bera, Rompin and Maran. In Lipis, all evacuees have returned home as the floods have receded.

About 930 people still remain at three relief centres in Kemaman, Terengganu, but two relief centres in Dungun were closed after evacuees returned home.