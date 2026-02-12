More evacuated in Sipitang amid heavy rain

Heavy rain since Tuesday evening caused the water level of Sungai Mengalong to rise, leading to flooding in nearby villages. (Facebook pic)

KOTA KINABALU : The number of flood evacuees at two relief centres (PPS) in Sipitang rose to 195 people from 93 families this morning, from 91 people from 43 families recorded yesterday.

The Sabah state disaster management committee secretariat said in a statement that the victims were the residents of 14 villages in Sipitang affected by the floods.

“The PPS at Dewan Sekolah Kebangsaan Padang Berempah is sheltering 93 people from 45 families, while Dewan Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Padang Berempah is accommodating 102 people from 48 families,” it said.

Heavy rain since Tuesday evening had caused the water level of Sungai Mengalong to rise, leading to flooding in nearby villages.