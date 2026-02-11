More than RM2bil allocated to tackle cost of living in Sabah, says Liew

Deputy finance minister Liew Chin Tong said RM1.25 billion has been allocated to the Sumbangan Asas Rahmah and Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah initiatives in Sabah.

PETALING JAYA : The finance ministry has channelled more than RM2 billion to Sabah to address the rising cost of living and ensure that no one is left out of government aid, says deputy finance minister Liew Chin Tong.

He said the Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) and Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah initiatives benefitted about 800,000 recipients in the state, with a total allocation of RM1.25 billion.

“The monthly utilisation rate for SARA transactions has reached 98%,” he said during Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat.

Liew was responding to Vivian Wong (PH-Sandakan), who asked the government to outline its immediate and medium-term measures to address the rising cost of living in Sabah, particularly in ensuring that aid reaches targeted groups.

Liew said some 47,000 recipients in Sabah also received assistance under the social welfare department, involving an allocation of about RM330 million. More than 500,000 students in the state have received early schooling aid, with nearly RM80 million allocated.

He said the government had also set aside nearly RM1 billion to stabilise the prices of essential goods through various initiatives including the Madani Rahmah Sales Programme.

“Of this amount, RM600 million has been allocated to offer essential goods at affordable prices in all state constituencies, including the 73 constituencies in Sabah, with the programme implemented three times a month in each constituency,” he said.

Liew also said that RM67 million had been allocated for the price standardisation programme, and RM250 million for the essential goods distribution programme to address price disparities between Sabah and Sarawak and Peninsular Malaysia.