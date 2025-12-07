Hidden vacancies hurt families, maintain job visibility reform, govt told

Youth unemployment stands at about 9.9% for those aged 15 to 24, involving more than 290,000 young Malaysians. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Union Network International-Malaysia Labour Centre (UNI-MLC) has warned that hidden and fragmented job vacancies are worsening youth unemployment, with young Malaysians across the country graduating “into a maze” with no clear path into work.

UNI-MLC president Shafie BP Mammal said the problem was not a lack of talent but a lack of visibility of job vacancies, adding that youths should not be made to “guess where the jobs are”.

“Today, vacancies are scattered across private portals, WhatsApp groups and closed networks. Some are never advertised at all. That is not a fair system,” he told FMT.

Youth unemployment stands at about 9.9% for those aged 15 to 24, involving more than 290,000 young Malaysians, while those aged 15 to 30 face an unemployment rate of 6.2%.

According to Shafie, these numbers simply reflect what families already know.

“Parents are seeing it in their own homes.

“Their children apply everywhere yet cannot secure stable work, and they don’t know whether opportunities are being missed simply because information is fragmented,” he said.

A proposed amendment to the Employment Insurance System Act 2017 (Act 800) is meant to address this, by adding Section 45F which would require employers to notify vacancies on the government’s MYFutureJobs portal.

Shafie said this measure would create one national reference point so that every graduate knows where jobs must appear.

“Employers can still use JobStreet or LinkedIn, no one is stopping that, but MYFutureJobs becomes the baseline. It is the one place where Malaysians know the vacancies must be visible. That visibility protects young workers,” he said.

He pointed out that this reform aligned with global standards, with the International Labour Organization holding to the principle that transparent vacancy information is a basic part of worker protection.

“A modern labour system must be active, fair and open,” he said, expressing UNI-MLC’s full support for this principle.

He said UNI-MLC was prepared to work with the authorities and employers to ensure a practical transition.

“This amendment (to Act 800) is not to burden employers. We are here to make sure Malaysian families are not shut out from opportunities because vacancies are hidden.”

Shafie urged the government not to back down from the policy despite calls for a moratorium.

“We urge the government to remain firm and stay the course.

“The long term gains for workers are clear and compelling, and there is no need for a moratorium. A modern labour system means vacancies are visible and fair, not hidden and selective,” he said.