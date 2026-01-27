Mitra now under HR ministry, says Ramanan

Human resources minister R Ramanan previously served as the Mitra special committee chairman from 2023 to 2024 before moving to a deputy ministerial role.

PETALING JAYA : The Malaysian Indian Transformation Unit (Mitra) has been placed under the human resources ministry effective immediately, minister R Ramanan said today.

Ramanan said the move followed a decision at a recent ministerial council meeting, and that the gazettement of the change would be completed within a week, Berita Harian reported.

Although Mitra was previously under the prime minister’s department, he said the responsibility for monitoring and answering parliamentary questions on Mitra had always fallen to the minister or deputy minister from the Indian community.

“However, there is one issue…. ensuring the funds are used correctly and bringing the greatest benefit to the Indian community, especially amongst the B40 group,” he was quoted as saying.

The minister added that the transfer of Mitra’s oversight could lead to conflict if the supervising party failed to follow established rules.

As such, Ramanan said he and his team would implement every programme in full compliance with the rules and conditions set.

He also said Mitra must publish all programmes on its website to ensure transparency and easy access for stakeholders, including a list of aid recipients for verification.

“The corporate communications unit has also been instructed to publicise all related efforts in the mass media,” he added.

Mitra was established in 2008 as the Socio-Economic Development of the Indian Community Unit. Since its rebranding in 2018, it has been placed either under the national unity ministry or the prime minister’s department.

Ramanan served as the Mitra special committee chairman from 2023 to 2024 before moving to a deputy ministerial role. Its current chairman is PKR’s Batu MP P Prabakaran.