No workplace harassment, bullying complaints lodged in 2025

PETALING JAYA : The labour department received more than 13,000 complaints involving work issues in the past year, but none of them was related to allegations of workplace bullying or harassment.

Human resources minister R Ramanan said his ministry took these two issues seriously as they would affect the welfare of workers, productivity and harmony in the workplace.

While there are no explicit laws on workplace harassment or bullying, he said laws like the Employment Act and labour ordinances of Sabah and Sarawak required all employers to investigate complaints of such offences.

“Also, the Occupational Safety and Health Act mandates employers to look after the mental health of workers, which extends to the issue of bullying, whether verbally, physically, emotionally or virtually.

“In 2025, the labour department recorded 13,374 complaints on employment issues. However, as of December, there were zero complaints of workplace harassment or bullying recorded,” he said in a written parliamentary reply.

He was responding to V Ganabatirau (PH-Klang) who asked the minister to state the total number of workplace harassment and bullying cases recorded last year.