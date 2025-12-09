No reports of Malaysians affected by Japan quake

A signboard informing drivers of a road closure in Chitose, Hokkaido, following the earthquake that hit northeastern Japan last night. (Reuters pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : There have been no reports of Malaysians affected by the 7.5-magnitude earthquake that struck northeastern Japan last night, says the foreign ministry.

The foreign ministry also said that the Malaysian high commission in Tokyo was monitoring the situation.

“The high commission remains in close communication with local authorities and is monitoring developments closely,” it said in a statement.

At least 30 people were injured after the 11.15pm (local time) earthquake, which occurred at a depth of 54km, about 80km off the coast of the Aomori region, some 700km north of Tokyo.

Tsunami warnings were issued but have since been lifted.

Wisma Putra advised Malaysians residing in or travelling to the affected areas to remain vigilant, avoid coastal regions, and follow official guidance from Japanese authorities.

“Malaysians are also strongly encouraged to register their presence with the Malaysian high commission in Tokyo to ensure timely communication and assistance if needed,” it added.

Malaysians can contact the Malaysian high commission in Tokyo at +81-3-3476-3840 (general inquiries) or +81-80-4322-3366 (emergencies), or via email at [email protected]

Wisma Putra said it would continue to monitor the situation and provide updates when necessary.