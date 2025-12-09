Sabah FC coach denies racism claims

Sabah FC head coach Jean-Paul de Marigny said racism claims over a brief exchange with PDRM’s Fadi Awad were ‘unfair and deeply offensive’.

KOTA KINABALU : Sabah FC head coach Jean-Paul de Marigny has denied allegations of racism levelled against him by PDRM FC player Fadi Awad after their Super League clash on Saturday, insisting the claim is baseless and deeply unfair.

In a statement, Jean-Paul said the match played at the Selayang Municipal Stadium, which Sabah won 4-1, was “highly physical”, prompting him to approach Fadi in the first half to urge him to stop striking Sabah players during challenges.

“The exchange lasted no more than 30 to 45 seconds. I repeated my request in a firmer tone, but at no point did I insult him,” he said.

Jean-Paul said he was willing to apologise if Fadi felt disrespected, but maintained that he would not apologise for defending his squad.

“To suggest racism based on such a brief interaction is unfair and deeply offensive,” he said, citing his 45 years in football working with players from diverse cultures worldwide.

The Australian-born coach also pointed to his long history in the sport and his multicultural upbringing.

“Racism is something we take very seriously in Australia, and it is never tolerated,” he said.

Wishing Fadi well in his career, Jean-Paul expressed hope that the player finds “his better self, happiness and peace”.