JDT retain FA Cup with 5-0 thrashing of Sabah FC

Sabah FC’s Ajdic Mujagic finds his way blocked by JDT players in the FA Cup final at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil tonight. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) continued to assert their dominance in the FA Cup competition by retaining the title for the fourth consecutive time by thrashing Sabah FC 5-0 in the final tonight.

It was JDT’s fifth FA Cup trophy since the competition was rebranded in 2013.

JDT made an aggressive start tonight, opening the scoring in the eighth minute through Jonathan Silva, who headed home an Oscar Aribas free-kick.

In the 20th minute, misfortune struck Sabah again when defender Rawilson Batuil deflected the ball into his own net before JDT striker Jairo Da Silva compounded the Sang Badak’s misery with the third goal just three minutes later.

Sabah nearly reduced the deficit in the 26th minute through Ajdic Mujagic’s finish, but the goal was disallowed after a video review confirmed he was in an offside position, allowing JDT to go into the break with a 3-0 lead.

After the restart, Sabah’s woes deepened as they were reduced to 10 men when their midfield lynchpin Miguel Cifuentes was shown a red card for a foul on a JDT player.

JDT made full use of the numerical advantage to net their fourth goal through Aribas in the 64th minute. Manuel Hidalgo then capped a memorable night for JDT by scoring the fifth goal in injury time.