Haaland stars in win over Palace to fire Man City title charge

Manchester City’s striker Erling Haaland applauds fans after the Premier League match against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, south London. (AFP pic)

LONDON : Manchester City closed the gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal as Erling Haaland’s double inspired a 3-0 win against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola’s second-placed side moved within two points of Arsenal after a hard-fought success at Selhurst Park.

Norway striker Haaland opened the scoring late in the first half and England forward Phil Foden netted after the break.

Haaland bagged his 23rd goal in all competitions this season to complete City’s fifth successive win in all competitions.

Arsenal’s dramatic late win over bottom of the table Wolves on Saturday had put pressure on City to respond and Guardiola’s men were up to the task, overcoming a spluttering display in large part because of the quality of their finishing.

After coming from behind to win 2-1 at Real Madrid in their glamour Champions League clash in midweek, a trip to freezing south London to face their FA Cup tormentors was a testing trip for far different reasons.

City were facing Palace for the first time since their shock FA Cup final defeat against the Eagles at Wembley in May.

Glasner out-witted Guardiola with a tactical masterclass in the final.

But City avenged that loss to keep the title race bubbling ahead of the hectic Christmas period.

The astute Glasner spotted another flaw in City’s game-plan this season, noting their defence is vulnerable to pace and passes played in behind them

Yeremy Pino should have exploited City’s defensive frailty when Adam Wharton’s sublime pass sent him sprinting clear of the visitors’ creaky offside trap, but his shot smashed off the crossbar with just Gianluigi Donnarumma to beat.

With Palace set up to neutralise City’s attacks, Guardiola’s men struggled to find any rhythm for long periods and Pino threatened again with a low shot that forced Donnarumma into action.

It took City half an hour to muster their first shot on target as Foden’s free-kick was parried by Dean Henderson.

Haaland had barely had a kick before he put City ahead in typically predatory fashion in the 41st minute.

Matheus Nunes curled a pin-point cross towards the far post and Haaland peeled away from Chris Richards to thump a superb header past Henderson from six yards.

Donnarumma preserved City’s lead, diving at Jean-Philippe Mateta’s feet and then saving the France striker’s close-range effort.

Palace had won four of their previous six league games, losing only once, and they were inches away from a second half equaliser when Wharton robbed Nico Gonzalez and lashed against the post from the edge of the area.

Without Belgian winger Jeremy Doku due to a leg injury, City were nowhere near the best and Guardiola’s frustration boiled over as he argued with Glasner on the touchline.

But Foden eased Guardiola’s angst with his sixth league goal in his last four games in the 69th minute.

Rayan Cherki sparked the goal with a dynamic run towards the Palace area before Foden arrowed a low drive past Henderson from 18 yards.

Haaland wrapped up City’s gritty win in the 89th minute, calmly sending Henderson the wrong way from the penalty spot after the Palace keeper had fouled Savinho.