AC Milan held by Sassuolo in Serie A

Sassuolo’s French forward Armand Lauriente (2nd left) celebrates after scoring his team’s second goal during the Serie A match against AC Milan at San Siro Stadium. (AFP pic)

MILAN : AC Milan were held to a 2-2 draw by Sassuolo on Sunday to put their lead in Serie A under threat.

French forward Armand Lauriente secured the 77th minute leveller for Sassuolo which had taken an early lead via Ismael Kone.

Milan fought back with Davide Bartesaghi equalising after the half hour. Having opened his Serie A scoring account the 19-year-old defender added a second after the break, striking from a tight angle only for Lauriente to seal the away team a share of the points.

“We played a good match,” Milan manager Massimiliano Allegri said.

“People might think we dropped two points, I think we gained a point that could be important,” he told DAZN.

“We still need to improve, because we’re conceding too many goals. But we’re in the top four, that was our objective at the start of the season.”

Milan, who had two efforts ruled out, moved one point clear but can be overtaken by Napoli, who are in action at Udinese later, and Inter Milan.

Milan had gone into Sunday’s match top on goal difference from Napoli, while Inter, in third, can also overtake them depending on the outcome of their game at Genoa.