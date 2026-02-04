Milan close gap on Inter with 3-0 win over Bologna

Bologna’s Nadir Zortea (left) and Milan’s Adrien Rabiot in action during their Serie A match. (EPA Images pic)

ROME : AC Milan closed the gap on city rivals Inter at the top of Serie A with a convincing 3-0 win at Bologna on Tuesday.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Christopher Nkunku, from the penalty spot, scored in the first half with Adrien Rabiot sealing the win in the second period.

The win moves second-placed Milan five points behind Inter and four points clear of third-placed Napoli.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side, coming in off the back of a 1-1 draw with Roma last time out, were in charge early on and went ahead after 20 minutes.

Bologna goalkeeper Federico Ravaglia did well to keep out Nkunku’s header but only found Rabiot who teed up Loftus-Cheek.

The former Chelsea player tapped in to claim his second goal of the season.

Loftus-Cheek was involved with the second as well, this time slipping the ball to Nkunku, another recruit from Chelsea, in the area.

Ravaglia didn’t get his timing right and upended the France international who slotted home from the spot.

Three minutes into the second half, Milan wrapped up the points when Rabiot fired in the third.

Niclas Fullkrug twice went close in the dying minutes but Ravaglia kept both attempts out.