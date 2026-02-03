Mateta’s move to Milan scuppered by medical concerns

Jean-Philippe Mateta has scored 10 goals this season but has managed just one in his last 12 appearances. (EPA Images pic)

MILAN : Jean-Philippe Mateta’s potential deadline-day move to AC Milan from Crystal Palace has fallen through due to medical concerns, a source told AFP yesterday, confirming Italian media reports.

The French striker was left out of Palace’s squad for their Premier League draw with Nottingham Forest on Sunday, in anticipation of a transfer to Milan.

“AC Milan requested further tests on his knee, and they did not provide the necessary assurances to finalise the transfer,” the source told AFP, adding that Mateta was previously slated to sign for Milan at the end of the season.

“The decision had been made to bring his arrival forward by six months. The move has now been abandoned,” the source said.

Mateta has scored 56 goals for Palace since joining the London club, initially on loan from Mainz in January 2021, and was a key part of the side that won last season’s FA Cup.

The wheels have come off for Palace in recent weeks, with manager Oliver Glasner announcing he will leave Selhurst Park at the end of the campaign and defender Marc Guehi departing for Manchester City.

The Eagles are on a winless run of 12 games in all competitions.

The 28-year-old Mateta has netted 10 goals this season, but has scored only once in his last 12 appearances.

Milan had been hoping to bolster their attacking options to help boost their bid to chase down city rivals Inter Milan, whom they trail by eight points at the top of Serie A.

Italian media reported that Juventus could now attempt to sign Mateta before the window closes later Monday.