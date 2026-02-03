Diarra leads Sunderland’s charge as they move up to eighth place

Sunderland’s Senegalese midfielder Habib Diarra (left) holds off Burnley’s French defender Maxime Esteve during the Premier League match. (AFP pic)

SUNDERLAND : Sunderland’s record signing Habib Diarra began to pay back his fee with a leading role as the hosts easily beat struggling Burnley 3-0 on Monday to move up to eighth in the Premier League standings.

Diarra’s ninth-minute shot took a deflection off Burnley defender Axel Tuanzebe and although initially credited to the midfielder, it was later changed to an own goal.

However, Diarra, freshly returned from winning the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal, made sure of his name on the scoresheet with a close-range effort in the 32nd minute, his first goal for Sunderland since his move from Strasbourg in a reported club-record £30 million (US$40.99 million) deal.

Chemsdine Talbi scored in the 72nd minute with a curling long-range strike from outside the penalty area to seal a comfortable victory for Sunderland, who remain the only side yet to lose a home game in the Premier League this season.