Sunderland winger Adingra heads to Monaco on loan

Sunderland’s Ivorian Simon Adingra runs with the ball in the Premier League clash with West Ham. (AFP pic)

MONACO : Sunderland’s Ivory Coast forward Simon Adingra has joined Monaco on loan for the rest of the season, the Ligue 1 club announced yesterday.

The 24-year-old made 73 appearances for Brighton before joining Sunderland last summer.

He has played in 14 Premier League matches and one FA Cup game this season, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

An Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) winner in 2023 and a starter in the final, where he was named man of the match, Adingra has 26 caps for the Elephants, but he was not selected for the recent AFCON in Morocco.

According to various sources close to the deal, Monaco paid €1 million (US$1.18 million) to activate the loan through to the end of the season, which includes a non-mandatory option to buy for €17 million.