Juventus sign Swedish defender Holm on loan

Bologna’s Emil Holm (left) challenges SK Brann’s Markus Haaland during their Uefa Europa League match. (AFP pic)

ROME : Juventus have signed Swedish international defender Emil Holm on loan with an option to buy from Bologna, the Serie A club announced yesterday.

“Juventus would have to pay €15 million (US$17.7 million) to sign the 25-year-old outright when the loan finishes at the end of the season,” a statement said.

He joined Bologna in 2024 after a season with Atalanta and scored two goals in 48 appearances for the club.

Juventus, who thumped Parma 4–1 on Sunday, are currently fourth in Serie A, one point behind third-placed Napoli but 10 points adrift of leaders Inter.