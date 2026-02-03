Juventus sign Swedish defender Holm on loan

The club is expected to pay US$17.7 million to sign 25-year-old Emil Holm outright when his loan ends at the end of the season.

Bologna’s Emil Holm (left) challenges SK Brann’s Markus Haaland during their Uefa Europa League match. (AFP pic)
ROME:
Juventus have signed Swedish international defender Emil Holm on loan with an option to buy from Bologna, the Serie A club announced yesterday.

“Juventus would have to pay €15 million (US$17.7 million) to sign the 25-year-old outright when the loan finishes at the end of the season,” a statement said.

He joined Bologna in 2024 after a season with Atalanta and scored two goals in 48 appearances for the club.

Juventus, who thumped Parma 4–1 on Sunday, are currently fourth in Serie A, one point behind third-placed Napoli but 10 points adrift of leaders Inter.

