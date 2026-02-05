Ex-Terengganu football captain Zulharisam Awang dies at 51

Terengganu football legend Zulharisam Awang helped Terengganu win the Malaysia Cup for the first time in 2001.

KUALA NERUS : Terengganu football legend Zulharisam Awang died at his home in Kampung Wakaf Baharu, here, this evening. He was 51.

According to a statement from the Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin (UniSZA) Sports and Recreation Centre, the former Terengganu team captain died at about 6.20pm due to an illness.

The statement said Zulharisam, a general services assistant (operations assistant) at the UniSZA Sports and Recreation Centre, was rushed to Hospital Sultan Zainal Abidin at around 1pm after experiencing difficulty breathing.

“He was allowed to return home this evening. He is survived by his wife and three children.

“Last January marked his 17th year of service with the UniSZA Sports and Recreation Centre,” the statement said.

Zulharisam, who played as a defender, helped Terengganu win the Malaysia Cup for the first time in 2001 after defeating Perak 2-1 in the final at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil.