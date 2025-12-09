Tei’s mineral licence graft trial set for April 2026

Businessman Albert Tei is standing trial on two counts of giving bribes to two former assemblymen as an inducement to assist with the application for a prospecting licence for mineral exploration in Sabah.

KOTA KINABALU : The trial of businessman Albert Tei over an application for a mineral exploration licence in Sabah has been set for April 20 to 24 next year.

Sessions court judge Elsie Primus set the dates following today’s pre-trial case management, with 15 witnesses expected to testify.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission prosecuting officer Dzulkarnain Rousan Hasbi handed over documents and a compact disc related to the case to the defence team today.

The defence is represented by counsel Edward Paul, Batholomew Jinggulam and Jul Hamri.

On June 30, Tei, 37, and two former Sabah assemblymen claimed trial to corruption charges related to a mineral mining licence in Sabah in 2023.

Former Sindumin assemblyman Dr Yusof Yacob, former Tanjung Batu assemblyman Andi Suryady Bandy, and Tei entered their pleas after being charged separately.

Yusof, 69, who is also chairman of Qhazanah Sabah Bhd, was charged with receiving a RM200,000 bribe from Tei as an inducement to assist with the application for a prospecting licence for mineral exploration in Sabah, at a hotel here at 2pm on March 6, 2023.

Andi 44, a former state assistant minister and the current Kalabakan MP, was charged with receiving a RM150,000 bribe from Tei for the same purpose at the assemblyman’s residence here at 11pm on May 12, 2023.

Tei was charged with two counts of giving bribes to Yusof and Andi.