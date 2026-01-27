GRS man urges legal review of MA63 oil and gas rights

GRS Youth information chief Barhul Sahibu said legal certainty over Sabah’s oil and gas rights is vital to maintaining a healthy and stable federal-state relationship. (AFP pic)

PETALING JAYA : Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) Youth has called on the Sabah government to bring the matter of oil and gas ownership under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) to court for a clear, transparent, and constitutional determination.

GRS Youth information chief Barhul Sahibu said law and institutional reform minister Azalina Othman Said’s statement yesterday that the MA63 did not contain any provision concerning the ownership or regulation of oil and gas resources raises serious questions over constitutional interpretation and the spirit of Malaysia’s formation.

Barhul emphasised that while MA63 may not explicitly mention petroleum, it cannot be interpreted narrowly. He noted that MA63 is the founding document of Malaysia, which guarantees the position, rights, and interests of Sabah and Sarawak as partners in forming the federation.

“The main question is whether this is the official position of the federal government – that oil and gas resources are entirely excluded from the rights and interests of Sabah and Sarawak under MA63. If so, this must be clarified clearly and consistently,” he said in a statement.

“This is not about emotions or rhetoric. It’s about constitutional rights, the rule of law, and justice for Sabah. Legal certainty is vital to maintaining a healthy and stable federal-state relationship based on the principle of equal partnership as promised during the formation of Malaysia.”

He warned that any federal law enacted after 1963, including the Petroleum Development Act 1974, should not erode the spirit, rights, or autonomy of the states as originally guaranteed.

Barhul urged the Sabah government to take proactive steps and seek judicial clarification to prevent unilateral interpretations or political statements from undermining the state’s rights regarding its natural resources.

Earlier today, Sarawak premier Abang Johari Openg also said the scope of MA63 on oil and gas matters should be left to the court to determine.