2 deputy ministers sworn in as senators for 2nd term

KUALA LUMPUR : Two deputy ministers took their oath of office as senators for a second term today before Dewan Negara president Awang Bemee Awang Ali Basah.

They are deputy domestic trade and cost of living minister Fuziah Salleh and deputy national unity minister K Saraswathy.

Their reappointments, which enable them to continue carrying out their responsibilities in the Cabinet, are effective today until Dec 9, 2028.

They were sworn in as senators for their first term on Dec 10, 2022.

In his speech, Awang Bemee congratulated the senators on their reappointments and wished them well in carrying out their duties.

He said the appointments, by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, were in accordance with the provisions of Articles 45(1)(b), 45(3) and 45(3A) of the Federal Constitution.