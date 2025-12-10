Analysts warn against walkovers in Kinabatangan, Lamag

Analysts said the mandate should be returned to voters in Kinabatangan and Lamag following the death of BN’s Bung Moktar Radin.

PETALING JAYA : Analysts say it would be better to open the Kinabatangan and Lamag by-elections to contest than for political parties to make way for Barisan Nasional (BN) to retain the parliamentary and state seats following the death of Bung Moktar Radin.

Bilcher Bala and Syahruddin Awang Ahmad, both of Universiti Malaysia Sabah, said this would safeguard the interests of voters by returning the mandate to them instead of giving BN walkovers.

They were commenting on past instances where parties opted not to contest seats previously held by a senior leader, including in 2015 when Umno decided not to challenge PAS for the Chempaka seat following the passing of its revered leader Nik Aziz Nik Mat.

Bilcher said any sort of understanding to allow the “inheritance” of a seat through a walkover would mean diminishing the voice of voters to choose their elected representative.

“Political unity should not supersede democratic principles. This weakens the culture (of democracy) and diminishes room for renewal,” he told FMT.

Syahruddin meanwhile said other political parties should take part in the by-election to preserve the right of voters to choose.

“Giving away the seat so easily to BN can create the negative perception that it ‘belongs’ to one party or political dynasty.”

Awang Azman Awang Pawi of Universiti Malaya agreed, saying the priority should be for the next Kinabatangan MP and Lamag assemblyman to be elected based on the people’s mandate.

Bung, the Sabah Umno chief, had been Kinabatangan MP for six terms and was just elected to a second term as Lamag assemblyman in the Sabah election last month.

Bung’s son, Naim Kurniawan Moktar, has been touted as a potential candidate for BN in one of the seats. Naim is also the Umno Youth treasurer.