Kiosk attendant injured after trailer rams into Kemuning toll plaza

The Selangor fire and rescue department said the trailer collided with two cars at the Kemuning toll plaza. (JBPM pic)

PETALING JAYA : A toll booth attendant was injured when a trailer crashed into her toll booth at the Kemuning toll plaza in Shah Alam yesterday.

The Selangor fire and rescue department said the trailer collided with two cars carrying four women, a man and two children, but that all occupants managed to exit their vehicles safely.

“Only the toll booth attendant sustained injuries. She was brought to a hospital,” the department’s assistant director of operations Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said in a statement.

He said the department was alerted to the incident at about 9.17pm, after which a team from the Shah Alam fire and rescue station was dispatched to the scene.