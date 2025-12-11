‘Stop this nonsense’: Selangor sultan slams racial, religious taunts online

Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah said many comments and postings on social media touching on race and religion are provocative, disrespectful and harmful. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Selangor sultan has called for a stop to negative comments about race and religion on social media, saying they only lead to polarisation and mistrust among Malaysians.

In a Bernama report, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah said many comments and postings on social media touching on race and religion were provocative, disrespectful and harmful.

He also advised netizens to “think deeply” before interacting with one another on social media.

“What is the point of calling fellow Malaysians ‘Type C’ (Chinese) or ‘Type M’ (Malays), or kafir and non-kafir (infidels and non-infidels), orang kita (our people) or jenis dia (their kind)?” he said in an interview with Bernama.

“Please stop such nonsense. In Malaysia’s context, where sensitivities around ethnicity, faith and national identity are high, we must understand that such online behaviour cannot be tolerated.”

Sultan Sharafuddin said hate speech and malicious content tied to race and religion not only jeopardised social harmony and stirred unnecessary hatred, but was also legally actionable under the law.

He urged netizens to work together regardless of race or religion.

“Focus on the commonalities of all races. Don’t harp on the differences,” he said.

“There are things that we cannot change as human beings. So it is better to emphasise the common good, values and principles in life and religion.”

Sultan Sharafuddin also expressed concern about the exploitation of racial and religious issues for political purposes in the run-up to the next general election, which must be held by February 2028.

He said while artificial intelligence has numerous benefits, he sensed that it would be used to create “more damaging content” to stir up political negativity ahead of the next polls.

Rowdy lawmakers ‘a disgrace’

The Selangor sultan also took aim at MPs who descend into shouting matches and disorderly behaviour in the Dewan Rakyat, saying these elected representatives “behave like bullies”.

Sultan Sharafuddin reminded parliamentarians of the need to maintain respect and dignity in the Dewan Rakyat.

Two MPs were ordered out of Parliament after a verbal altercation last month, and there have been numerous other occasions this year when the Dewan Rakyat erupted into chaos as tempers flared.

“It’s a disgrace. Despite numerous calls in the past advising these MPs to behave, some continue to be rowdy,” Sultan Sharafuddin said.

“I have no intention of interfering in the proceedings of the Dewan Rakyat as that is the work of the speaker. However, certain conduct in the Dewan Rakyat reflects poorly on our leadership and may set a bad example for the younger generation.

“There is no need to be abusive or to hurl insults at each other. Such immaturity will only diminish the trust of the rakyat in the institution.”

The ruler said the Dewan Rakyat must be a model of mature democratic discourse, where MPs debate each other intelligently and offer constructive ideas.

He urged MPs to uphold decorum and to debate with civility, adding that differences in opinion should be resolved with reason and persuasion.