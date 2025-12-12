18 babies, 10 children rescued from flooded childcare centre

A rescue team with some of the children who were evacuated from a flooded kindergarten and childcare centre. (JBPM pic)

JOHOR BAHRU : Eighteen babies and 10 children were among 34 people rescued from a childcare centre after they were trapped by flash floods this afternoon.

The fire and rescue department was called to the kindergarten and childcare centre in Kampung Mohd Amin here at about 4.30pm. It found five teachers and a cook with the children.

All were evacuated in rescue boats.

Firefighters in Kemas also rescued a five-month-old baby girl who was trapped due to floods at her caregiver’s house in Kampung Pasir. She was handed over to her mother.