AGC dropped appeal against Rosmah’s acquittal according to law, says Anwar

The AGC said it saw ‘no realistic prospect of success’ in appealing against Rosmah Mansor’s acquittal, after reviewing the High Court judge’s grounds of judgment.

PETALING JAYA : The decision by the Attorney-General’s Chambers to drop the appeal against Rosmah Mansor’s acquittal of money laundering and terrorism financing-related charges was made in accordance with the law, says Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar said leaders cannot make decisions against those they may dislike according to their political whims.

“I would like to remind my friends, whether they are from the government, opposition or legal bodies, that the supremacy of the constitution and rule of law must be upheld,” he told reporters after Friday prayers in Langkawi.

He said the move to drop the appeal does not mark the end of other cases involving Rosmah, which are “proceeding as usual”.

Earlier today, the AGC said it saw “no realistic prospect of success” in appealing against Rosmah’s acquittal, after reviewing High Court judge K Muniandy’s grounds of judgment.

Among other factors, it said, the prosecution cannot prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt, as some important witnesses have died.

It gave an assurance that all key aspects of the case, including factual and legal issues, had been thoroughly examined.

Responding to the AGC, PKR’s Tebrau MP Jimmy Puah said the decision raised questions about the transparency and integrity of the justice system, especially when it involves high-profile individuals.