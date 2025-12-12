Bring a jacket, says Teo after ride on new ETS service

Kulai MP Teo Nie Ching, who is deputy communications minister, said the new JB-KL service would encourage day trips. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Deputy communications minister Teo Nie Ching has described her experience on the new Johor Bahru–Kuala Lumpur ETS rail service as very satisfying.

The Kulai MP boarded the train at the Kulai station at 4.40pm and reached the KL Sentral station at 8.50pm.

“It was raining heavily. If I had driven from Kulai, it would probably have taken five to six hours. With the ETS, the trip took only three to four hours and was comfortable,” she told reporters.

Teo said features such as power sockets, a café, comfortable seating, and a pleasant cabin temperature made the long journey smooth for all passengers.

“I suggest passengers bring a jacket because it is cold. Other than that, it is comfortable and reliable,” she said.

She also said the service has the potential to boost tourism, especially for Visit Malaysia 2026, and helps the local economy by making inter-state travel faster and more comfortable.

Teo said the ETS service is likely to encourage more day trips between places such as Kuala Lumpur and Seremban, or Seremban and Segamat.

“Earlier on the train, I met an elderly couple from Kluang who took the ETS for a day trip to Johor Bahru. They paid about RM8 each because of the 50% senior citizen discount,” she added.

The railway has announced a special 30% discount for travel from today until Jan 11.