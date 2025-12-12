Man shot while foraging for petai

Kuala Pilah police said the man was alone when he was shot.

KUALA PILAH : A man was injured today after being shot by an unidentified assailant while foraging for petai (stink beans) in the jungle near Kampung Maasop, Senaling,

Kuala Pilah police chief Mustafah Hussin said the 47-year-old was alone at the time.

“He managed to call his family for help after being shot and was subsequently sent to Tuanku Ampuan Najihah Hospital for treatment. He was hit by a gun pellet in the right rib and back but is reported to be in stable condition,” Mustafah said in a statement today.

Mustafah urged anyone with information on the case to contact the district police headquarters at 06-4842999 or investigating officer Helmi Hussin at 018-9851207.