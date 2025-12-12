MP, activist urge Putrajaya to expedite AG’s role reform

Bangi MP Syahredzan Johan and Projek Sama founding member Thomas Fann say institutional reforms are needed following PH’s setback in the Sabah polls.

PETALING JAYA : A government MP and an activist want Putrajaya to expedite the process of divesting the attorney-general (AG) of his prosecutorial powers, calling it a crucial step in the country’s institutional reform agenda.

At a meeting held following Pakatan Harapan’s setback at the recent Sabah state polls, the coalition’s presidential council, chaired by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, resolved to advance certain reforms within a six‑month timeline.

DAP MP Syahredzan Johan, who attended the meeting, said he hopes the move to split the roles of AG and public prosecutor (PP) will be given priority.

“Beyond that, there should be a two‑term limit for the prime minister and a review of the more draconian aspects of the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma),” he said.

Rights group Suara Rakyat Malaysia (Suaram) last week pressed the home minister to table amendments to Sosma’s 28‑day detention without trial provision by February, describing the reforms as long overdue.

Syahredzan noted that the PH-led unity government has already delivered several key institutional reforms, including by restoring parliament’s autonomy through the Parliamentary Services Act.

The legislation was passed into law and received royal assent earlier this year, and is expected to come into force in May 2026.

It will see the re-establishment of the Parliamentary Services framework, the introduction of prime minister’s question time and the institutionalisation of various select committees.

On Tuesday, law and institutional reform minister Azalina Othman Said said the government’s plan to split the roles of AG and PP had entered its second phase, following a comprehensive study involving feedback from more than 7,000 respondents.

She said the next phase will involve finalising institutional structures, drafting new laws and identifying constitutional amendments needed to operationalise the split, with the legislative process expected to begin next year after stakeholder consultations and technical groundwork.

Projek Sama founding member Thomas Fann called for the process to be expedited, saying it was necessary to strengthen judicial independence.

He also called for reforms to the Judicial Appointments Commission (JAC) “so that the prime minister’s role is eliminated or at least greatly minimised”.

Fann further urged that the Malaysian Anti‑Corruption Commission (MACC) be placed under parliamentary oversight to safeguard its impartiality and pressed for the swift enactment of a political financing law, including regulation of public funding for political parties.

In October, Azalina said the proposed political financing bill was under detailed review, with policy parameters to be considered by a parliamentary select committee before drafting begins.

She said consultations had raised key issues, including public funding for parties, mandatory disclosure of financial statements, donation caps, and clear definitions of permissible and prohibited donors.