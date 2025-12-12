Social media age restriction cannot be standalone solution, says Unicef

Any measure to protect children must balance safety with their rights to participation, information, and privacy, Unicef said. (Envato Elements pic)

PETALING JAYA : The imposition of age restrictions and bans on social media usage must be part of a broader approach to tackling online child sexual exploitation and abuse, and should not be treated as a standalone solution, says Unicef.

The UN organisation said while governments are right to take online child sexual exploitation and abuse seriously, social media age bans on their own will not keep children safe online and may have unintended consequences.

“Many children will still find ways to go online, often through less regulated platforms, where it is harder to protect them and they will be less likely to seek help when something goes wrong,” Unicef Malaysia’s deputy representative, Sanja Saranovic, said in a statement.

Unicef also noted that social media is not a luxury for many children, especially those who are isolated, marginalised, or living with disabilities.

“Digital platforms can provide vital opportunities for learning, connection, play and self-expression. Any measure to protect children must, therefore, balance safety with their rights to participation, information and privacy,” it said.

Unicef’s statement came following the government’s announcement last month that it aims to implement a ban on social media use for children under the age of 16 from next year.

Communications minister Fahmi Fadzil said the ban is based on a Cabinet decision to curb cross-age cybercrime, including protecting children from sexual predators.

Unicef recommended a comprehensive, child rights-based approach to online safety in Malaysia, which includes stronger accountability from social media platforms where they have to redesign their products with child safety and wellbeing at the centre.

It said these platforms need to implement systems and procedures to detect and block access to known child sexual abuse materials.

Additionally, there needs to be stronger regulation and enforcement, as well as support for parents, caregivers and schools.

“Invest in social-emotional and digital literacy, and parenting support, so that adults are not left to ‘police algorithms they cannot see’ or monitor dozens of apps by themselves,” it said.