Dr M doubles down on criticism of US trade deal

Former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the Agreement on Reciprocal Trade with the US was no different from the short-lived Malayan Union proposal mooted by the British in 1946.

PETALING JAYA : Former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad has doubled down on his criticism of the Agreement on Reciprocal Trade (ART) deal Malaysia signed with the US, likening it to a new Malayan Union being forced upon the country.

Mahathir said that the ART is no different from the short-lived Malayan Union proposal mooted by the British in 1946, claiming that Malay and Bumiputera rights, as well as the sovereignty of the Malay rulers, would be trampled on if the country’s independence is surrendered.

“Back in 1946, we successfully fought against the Malayan Union, despite being in a dire condition ourselves, because we were united.

“This means that only through unity can we fight against ART and defend the Malay and Bumiputera interests as the key to the nation’s identity,” he said in his policy speech at the Konvensyen Melayu 153 in Kuala Lumpur.

Previously, Mahathir had claimed the trade deal, signed on Oct 26, was unconstitutional as it contradicted several provisions of the Federal Constitution concerning Malay and Bumiputera rights, as well as the position of the Malay rulers and state governments.

However, his claim was dismissed by former investment, trade and industry minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz, who stressed that Bumiputera rights remained a red line that was defended in negotiations held before the deal was signed.

‘US won’t respect other countries’ red lines’

In his speech, Mahathir also criticised assurances made about the red lines in the trade deal, saying the US has never respected red lines set by other nations.

“Even decisions made by the United Nations, the highest international body in the world, have been ignored and sometimes ‘trampled upon’ by the US.

“The US has proven in the past that it will not respect these red lines if they don’t benefit from them,” he added.

Earlier this month, Mahathir lodged a police report over the government’s trade deal with the US, claiming that Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim “had no right” to sign the agreement as “one person cannot represent the federation”.

He said any such agreement must go through several constitutional channels, including the Dewan Rakyat and the Conference of Rulers.