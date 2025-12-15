JB checkpoints to double processing capacity with new eGates by year end

Commuters passing through the Sultan Iskandar Building in Johor Bahru, one of Malaysia’s two busiest land checkpoints with Singapore. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Processing capacity at Malaysia’s two busiest land checkpoints with Singapore is set to double by the end of the month with the installation of dozens of new automated immigration facilities.

According to the home ministry, 40 additional NIISe eGates and 145 MyNIISe QR code scanners will be rolled out at the Sultan Iskandar Building and Sultan Abu Bakar Complex in Johor Bahru by Dec 31, covering the motorcycle, vehicle and pedestrian lanes, Bernama reported.

The home ministry said in a statement today the upgrades were aimed at easing congestion during peak travel hours, particularly for daily cross-border commuters.

It said coordination with telecommunication companies is under way to strengthen internet connectivity at critical locations so as to avoid system disruptions during peak periods.

“The ministry is also integrating the MyNIISe and MyBorderPass systems to create a more seamless flow for both local and foreign travellers to pass through immigration checks more quickly,” it was quoted as saying.

The ministry also said a special task force had been set up to monitor the upgrading works weekly until all systems were fully operational by the end of December.

“The ministry also encourages Malaysians to download the MyNIISe application and use the automated eGate lanes to speed up immigration clearance and help optimise traffic flow at the entry points.

“All these enhancements are part of the government’s commitment to building a more modern, efficient and user-friendly immigration system, based on the principles of compassion and prioritising the people’s wellbeing,” it said.