Probe paper on Melaka shooting submitted to AGC

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim today affirmed that the government will not tolerate any wrongdoing. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Bukit Aman’s investigation paper into the shooting of three men by Melaka police last month was handed to the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) today, says Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar told the Dewan Negara that Inspector-General of Police Khalid Ismail had assured him that the investigation into the trio’s death was conducted in a proper and transparent manner.

“There is no tolerance (for any wrongdoing here),” he said in reply to a question from Senator Amir Ghazali.

Melaka police initially said the trio – M Puspanathan, 21, T Poovaneswaran, 24, and G Logeswaran, 29 – were serial robbers who were shot dead after allegedly attacking policemen with a parang.

However, lawyers representing the families of the deceased said an audio recording and forensic evidence suggested that the men were killed execution-style.

The families also handed the cops a CD containing an audio recording allegedly of a phone conversation between one of the deceased and his wife before the incident.

The case has led to calls for an inquest and an independent inquiry.