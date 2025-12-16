Irfan smashes 26-year-old Sea Games record to win discus gold

National discus champion Muhammad Irfan Shamsuddin’s second attempt of 60.23m was enough to secure the gold medal and set the Sea Games record. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : There was much to cheer in the Malaysian camp at the 2025 Thailand SEA Games in Bangkok as several national athletes struck gold today.

National discus champion Muhammad Irfan Shamsuddin was in a class of his own as he not only won the gold medal but set a new Games record at the Suphachalasai Stadium.

This is Irfan’s seventh consecutive gold medal since the 2013 edition in Myanmar.

The Negeri Sembilan-born athlete erased the Games record of 59.50m that had stood for 26 years, set by Wong Tuck Yim of Singapore at the 1999 edition in Brunei.

In today’s competition, Irfan’s second attempt of 60.23m was enough to secure victory.

Thailand’s athlete Srisai Kiadpradid won silver with a throw of 53.82m, and the bronze went to Filipino athlete Ricaforte Russel Je, who recorded a distance of 53.34m.

Another national athlete, Jonah Chang Rigan, finished in fourth place after managing a throw of 50.63m.

Irfan’s success is the fifth gold medal for the national athletics squad, following those won by Grace Wong (women’s hammer throw), Jonah (men’s shot put), Nani Sahirah Maryata (women’s shot put), and Andre Anura (men’s long jump).

Meanwhile, national trap shooter Ong Chee Keng ended Malaysia’s 32-year gold medal drought in the men’s trap individual event after clinching the gold medal at the Photharam Shooting Range in Ratchaburi.

The Sarawakian won with a score of 39 in the six-man final, delivering Malaysia its first gold in the event since Heng Chai Yee achieved the feat at the 1993 SEA Games in Singapore.

Hagen Alexander Topacio of the Philippines settled for the silver medal with 38 points while Indonesia’s Andreas Yunus Boki claimed the bronze after posting 30 points.

National keglers Muhammad Rafiq Ismail and Muhammad Syazirol Shamsudin also put on an excellent performance to win the men’s doubles event at Blu-O Rhythm & Bowl, Major Cineplex Ratchayothin.

Rafiq recorded a score of 203 while Syazirol contributed 266 points to beat the home team of Lapasdanai Chusaeng and Vilinkom Kledkaew.

Malaysia also secured a bronze medal in the men’s doubles bowling thanks to Tun Ameerul Luqman Al Hakim Tun Hasnul Azam and Tsen Fan Yew, who shared the medal with the Singapore pair who beat them in the semifinals.