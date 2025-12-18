Aaron-Wooi Yik face do-or-die mission at World Tour Finals

The world No 2 pair, who won their opener yesterday, went down 14-21, 18-21 in 43 minutes to fifth-ranked Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang, who were buoyed by a vociferous home crowd at the Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China.
Aaron-Wooi Yik now face the daunting task of having to beat India’s world No 3 pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty in their final group tie tomorrow to qualify for the semi-finals of the Super 1000 tournament, which offers total prize money of RM12.5 million.
Satwik-Chirag defeated Liang-Wang in three games yesterday and will play Indonesian pair Fajar Alfian-Shohibul Fikri later tonight.
Aaron-Wooi Yik beat the Indonesians in three games after an 82-minute battle in their opening tie.