Wei Chong-Kai Wun lose opening World Tour Finals match

PETALING JAYA : Malaysia’s second men’s doubles pair Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun lost to their Indonesian opponents in their opening group tie at the World Tour Finals in Hangzhou, China, tonight.

Wei Chong-Kai Wun were beaten 21-23, 19-21 in their Group A match against Sabar Karyaman Gutama-Reza Pahlevi Isfahani, and will have an uphill task if they hope to progress in the season-ending tournament.

It was their fifth loss in six encounters to the Indonesian pair, who are ranked 10th in the world, six rungs lower than the Malaysians.

They must now win their remaining two group matches to stand a chance of qualifying for the semi-finals.

Wei Chong-Kai Wun will take on world No 16 Chiu Hsiang Chieh-Wang Chi Lin from Taiwan tomorrow, and South Korea’s world No 1 Kim Won Ho-Seo Seung Jae in their last group tie on Friday.